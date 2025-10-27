Sweida’s displaced refuse return as government rules over ghost towns

A group of tribesmen in traditional attire filed into an event hall in the rural town of Al Sawra Al Kubra, passing a small, ornate pavilion before greeting a sea of suited Syrian officials.

The Bedouin leaders, joined by dozens of government and business figures, were gathered to raise funds for the rehabilitation of Sweida province – including Al Sawra, one of 36 predominantly Druze villages that were emptied during clashes between Druze militias and pro-government Bedouin tribesmen.

Outside, the aftermath of the fighting loomed over the event in the form of the bullet-riddled, burnt and looted homes of a ghost town. The event, held earlier this month, was part of a campaign by Syria’s authorities to encourage displaced residents to return to areas controlled by the government.

But the gathering failed to reach the very people it sought to convince. Fewer than a handful of Druze attended, reflecting the growing disconnect between the government and the insular minority.

“Who was [the event] for?” asked an elderly Druze man who fled his rural village of Thaaleh. Like most, he sought refuge deeper inside the province as fighting raged in his village. “A province that will never accept them as our government? It was an absurd campaign.”

In the majority of Sweida province, the government is regarded as being complicit in – or, at best, unable to stop – the violence. Many in opposition-held Sweida lost trust in the state following the July violence, calling for some form of autonomy.

Then came the final affront. The venue for the gathering was a communal space used by the Druze for funeral prayers, residents of the province told The National.

“It’s almost like they were dancing on our graves,” said the elderly man from Thaaleh. “They did it in a place where we pray over our dead."

But a media representative for the government-held areas of Sweida defended the choice of venue. “It’s not used exclusively for funeral prayers or religious rituals. It’s a communal space. People meet there for holidays too.”

The 'Sweida is part of us' event. Photo: Sana

Coronation or reconciliation?

Depending on who you speak to, the campaign, called "Sweida is part of us", was either a gesture of goodwill by the government in Damascus or a demonstration of authority over their tenuous slice of Sweida in the northern and western countryside. Some saw it as an attempt at reconciliation; others, a victory lap.

Geopolitical risk and conflict analyst Mouayad Al Bonni viewed the campaign as an outward show of reconciliation to placate international allies, while "domestically, they are attempting to avoid making any political concessions" as the government looks to bring the rest of Sweida under its authority.

The clashes between Druze fighters and Bedouin tribesmen were a "microcosm of the transitional government's strategy" to consolidate central power, he added.

The initial violence led to the intervention of government forces. Over nine days, villages were shelled, burnt and looted, with the fighting displacing about 190,000 people, according to UN estimates. Nearly 2,000 people were killed, about half of them Druze civilians either caught in the crossfire or executed by pro-government fighters, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Videos circulated online showed fighters in government-issue fatigues executing or violently humiliating Druze residents.

Government forces and tribal militias were forced to withdraw after Israel launched strikes on Syrian forces, claiming to be acting on behalf of the Druze, further complicating relations between the province and Damascus. Analysts have said that Israel used the Druze as pawns in a wider strategy to undermine the Syrian government.

Today, the government controls parts of northern and western Sweida – a largely depopulated swathe of countryside, with most rural residents having fled deeper into the province. The US said on Monday it would provide a consignment of "live-saving" aid to the region.

Damascus’s hold over the area is precarious. “The Druze want those villages back. They see [government control] as an occupation,” said analyst Kheder Khaddour, of the Malcolm H Kerr Carnegie Middle East Centre in Beirut.

“The question is, how do you rebuild trust with a tiny minority community that blames authorities for the death of 1,000 civilians?" Mr Khaddour asked. "The government allowed a tribal mobilisation to happen. They allowed [tribal fighters] from Deir Ezzor, Aleppo and Idlib" to enter Sweida, fuelling distrust that "will last forever".

Smoke rises over Al Mazraa village during clashes between Bedouin fighters and Druze gunmen in July. Getty Images

Not enough

A nurse and Red Crescent volunteer in Sweida city told The National that "we want to return, but that will be impossible so long as [government forces] are present on our land, Because we don’t trust them to protect us".

His house in Thaaleh was looted, then engulfed in flames shortly after his family escaped the clashes. He described how his relatives were killed by government shelling minutes later as they tried to flee in a car.

Authorities have made attempts to ensure accountability. After an investigation into the clashes, about 20 people linked to Syria’s defence and interior ministries were arrested for suspected breaches against civilians, Sweida Governor Mustafa Al Bakour said. He added that investigations were continuing.

“Its not enough,” Mr Khaddour said.

The government's perceived role in the violence has driven support for calls by Druze spiritual leader Hikmat Al Hijri to seek autonomy for the sect under Israeli patronage.

Mr Al Hijri has already consolidated his leadership by unifying Sweida’s Druze factions under the umbrella of his National Guard following the violence in July.

“The people of Sweida reject the Syrian government to the point they prefer Israel,” Mr Khaddour said. “They have a viable alternative.”

The elderly Druze man from Thaaleh said preference for Israel was a survival instinct. “We’ve been thrust into a situation where we’re forced to fight to save our lives and our children’s lives.”

A burning car during the fighting near Sweida in July. Getty Images

Sweida under scrutiny

By the end of the gathering in Al Sawra, Syria’s government had raised nearly $15 million in donations for the embattled province. The the nurse in Thaaleh called the event a “media farce to polish the government's image”.

Mr Al Bakour acknowledged the difficulty of reconciling with the province's displaced residents. He was appointed by President Ahmad Al Shara, but his authority is not recognised within opposition-held Sweida.

From his residence in Damascus, Mr Bakour conceded that “We're not saying the security situation is good. People are living in fear and insecurity due to what happened. They’re apprehensive."

“But it's possible that, in the coming days, if we find a solution, things will stabilise. We’ve already begun restoring basic services so that people can settle down.”

A government committee is also working to restore supplies of essential goods including water and flour. Mr Al Bakour said the campaign covered the entire province, not just state-controlled villages – but how these services will reach opposition areas amid widespread rejection of the government remains unclear.

Only about 3,500 people have returned to western Sweida, the government estimates, despite efforts to encourage resettlement. Officials did not respond to The National’s requests to report on the return of displaced people to government-held areas.

Accounts of the situation in Sweida vary depending on who you talk to. Mr Al Bakour said Druze factions refused to co-ordinate with the government to allow the flow of goods and services. Meanwhile, residents say shortages of flour, fuel and medicine persist because the government controls the entry of supplies – accusing authorities of soft siege tactics that are "low-cost tools of political coercion", according to Mr Al Bonni.

‘Everyone made mistakes’

The donation campaign was broadcast on state TV as a triumph of unity. But even Syria’s authorities, who have not acknowledged the tenuousness of their grip on the Sweida countryside, admit the reality is far more complicated.

“Were there mistakes? Of course. Everyone made mistakes – on all sides,” Mr Al Bakour said. “We all need to take the time to breathe, let the situation calm down and be patient while we seek accountability for the mistakes that were made. Then, people will begin returning to their homes, little by little.”

But in Sweida, fear may trump unity.

For many displaced Druze, a return to government oversight is unthinkable. “Separatism was never on our minds before,” said the nurse from Thaaleh. “But they forced us into it. They left no possibility for reconciliation.”

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

SPEC SHEET Display: 10.9" Liquid Retina IPS, 2360 x 1640, 264ppi, wide colour, True Tone, Apple Pencil support Chip: Apple M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Memory: 64/256GB storage; 8GB RAM Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, Smart HDR Video: 4K @ 25/25/30/60fps, full HD @ 25/30/60fps, slo-mo @ 120/240fps Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR, Centre Stage; full HD @ 25/30/60fps Audio: Stereo speakers Biometrics: Touch ID I/O: USB-C, smart connector (for folio/keyboard) Battery: Up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours on cellular Finish: Space grey, starlight, pink, purple, blue Price: Wi-Fi – Dh2,499 (64GB) / Dh3,099 (256GB); cellular – Dh3,099 (64GB) / Dh3,699 (256GB)

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 480hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 570Nm from 2,300-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 10.4L/100km Price: from Dh547,600 On sale: now

What is an ETF? An exchange traded fund is a type of investment fund that can be traded quickly and easily, just like stocks and shares. They come with no upfront costs aside from your brokerage's dealing charges and annual fees, which are far lower than on traditional mutual investment funds. Charges are as low as 0.03 per cent on one of the very cheapest (and most popular), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, with the maximum around 0.75 per cent. There is no fund manager deciding which stocks and other assets to invest in, instead they passively track their chosen index, country, region or commodity, regardless of whether it goes up or down. The first ETF was launched as recently as 1993, but the sector boasted $5.78 billion in assets under management at the end of September as inflows hit record highs, according to the latest figures from ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm. There are thousands to choose from, with the five largest providers BlackRock’s iShares, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisers, Deutsche Bank X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares. While the best-known track major indices such as MSCI World, the S&P 500 and FTSE 100, you can also invest in specific countries or regions, large, medium or small companies, government bonds, gold, crude oil, cocoa, water, carbon, cattle, corn futures, currency shifts or even a stock market crash.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

MEYDAN%20RACECARD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E6pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EArabian%20Adventures%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(Dirt)%201%2C200m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E6.35pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Sky%20Cargo%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%2087%2C500%20(D)%202%2C000m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.10pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Holiday%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E7.45pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Skywards%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.20pm%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Emirates%20Airline%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C600m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E8.55pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates%20Airline%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C900m%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E9.30pm%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmirates.com%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB_%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C200m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

The biog Name: Marie Byrne Nationality: Irish Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption Book: Seagull by Jonathan Livingston Life lesson: A person is not old until regret takes the place of their dreams

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Abdul Jabar Qahraman was meeting supporters in his campaign office in the southern Afghan province of Helmand when a bomb hidden under a sofa exploded on Wednesday. The blast in the provincial capital Lashkar Gah killed the Afghan election candidate and at least another three people, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak told reporters. Another three were wounded, while three suspects were detained, he said. The Taliban – which controls much of Helmand and has vowed to disrupt the October 20 parliamentary elections – claimed responsibility for the attack. Mr Qahraman was at least the 10th candidate killed so far during the campaign season, and the second from Lashkar Gah this month. Another candidate, Saleh Mohammad Asikzai, was among eight people killed in a suicide attack last week. Most of the slain candidates were murdered in targeted assassinations, including Avtar Singh Khalsa, the first Afghan Sikh to run for the lower house of the parliament. The same week the Taliban warned candidates to withdraw from the elections. On Wednesday the group issued fresh warnings, calling on educational workers to stop schools from being used as polling centres.

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed auto Power: 420 bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: from Dh293,200 On sale: now

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A