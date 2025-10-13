Who is Miriam Adelson, the mega-donor mentioned in Trump's Knesset speech?

Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson, a mega-donor who supported US President Donald Trump during both of his election campaigns, was in the Israeli Knesset as the American leader delivered a speech on Monday.

Mr Trump addressed Israeli politicians on a day of diplomacy tied to the hostage release and peace process in Gaza, before a summit in Egypt. Ms Adelson's presence comes after months of reports in Israeli media about her role behind the scenes of the talks to secure the release of those held captive in Gaza.

Israeli media and hostage advocates have credited her with pushing the Mr Trump towards a deal and continuing to move the matter, along with mediators.

"Isn't that right, Miriam?" Mr Trump asked after boasting he was the president who recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv. She received applause when Mr Trump asked her to stand up.

"I think they had more trips to the White House," he said of Ms Adelson and her husband. "She has $60 billion in the bank and she loves Israel."

He added that she refuses to answer whether she loves the US more than Israel. "They were very responsible for so much, including getting me thinking of the Golan Heights," he said, reasserting Israeli media reports of her involvement in US policy towards Israel. Mr Trump recognised Israeli sovereignty over the occupied territory during his first term in 2019.

"We love you, thank you darling for being here, it's a great honour," he said to Ms Adelson.

She was accompanied by her son, Matan Adelson, and Knesset and Likud Party member Boaz Bismuth, who was previously editor-in-chief of Israel Hayom, an Adelson family-owned newspaper.

Ms Adelson, 80, was born in Tel Aviv and raised in Haifa. Her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, was a major backer of Mr Trump and a singular force in domestic and international politics. Together, they played a crucial role in forming Mr Trump's policies on Israel and provided large amounts of campaign money for the President and other Republican candidates.

She is also a physician and philanthropist with an estimated net worth of $35 billion, according to Israeli reports. Last year, she was the third biggest donor to Mr Trump's campaign, after Elon Musk and billionaire Timothy Mellon.

