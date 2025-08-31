Gunmen killed in renewed Syrian security campaign in Alawite coastal heartland

Syrian security forces have killed several gunmen in a campaign against “terrorist cells” in the coastal Alawite heartland, the Interior Ministry said, as pro-government militias evicted hundreds of Alawites from their homes in Damascus.

The latest moves in the governorate of Tartus and in the Somariyyeh suburb of the capital are raising pressure on the country’s minorities.

An Interior Ministry statement said army and special police units killed several “terrorists” on Saturday in a security campaign against their cells in rural Tartus. The statement said that one of these cells was responsible for the killing of two security personnel in Tartus last month.

“Several members of the cell were neutralised. The rest were arrested,” Col Abdel Aal Mohammed Abdel Aal, head of Internal Security in Tartus said.

At least 1,300 Alawites, mostly civilians, were killed in a government campaign to take control of the coast in March. But abductions and random killings of members of the sect, especially in drive-by shootings in coastal and central Syria, have continued.

In June, hundreds of people were killed in a campaign to subdue the mostly Druze southern province of Sweida, near the border with Jordan. Israeli intervention prevented a complete takeover of the area by the army and tribal auxiliaries.

Alawite personnel underpinned the former Assad family regime, which ruled majority-Sunni Syria from 1970 to 2024. The Alawites became the core of the security apparatus and held key managerial positions in the government, as well as overseeing smuggling, which became the mainstay of the economy.

Thousands of Alawite households moved from the countryside to Damascus and other major cities. Many lived in makeshift residences where construction went ahead without building permits or official property papers, a situation that became pervasive throughout Syria, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

The removal of the dictator Bashar Al Assad in December by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), a group formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda, put Sunnis in the political ascendancy. Alawite officers and senior officials fled urban centres to their home regions on the coast or in the countryside of Homs and Hama. Other Alawites, who held junior positions in the government or had their own small businesses, remained in their homes.

However, hundreds of Alawite families in the neighbourhood of Somariyyeh, just west of the capital, were last month ordered by local authorities to leave their homes. By this weekend most had done so, sources in the community said.

The order was enforced by militias from the adjacent Sunni district of Modamyeh, whose residents say that Somariyyeh belonged to them and was taken away when the elite Fourth Division set up a base in the area. The unit was controlled by Maher Al Assad, the brother of Bashar Al Assad. Both men are now in exile in Russia.

Mohammad Zuaiter, a prominent Alawite civil figure, said that the Somariyyeh families left for the coast or for areas in the interior, such as Mesyaf. Videos on social media showed the empty neighbourhood, its tin-roofed houses and ramshackle shops shuttered. Much of the economy of Somariyyeh revolved around selling smuggled goods from Lebanon – the source of many goods in Syria during the former regime.

“The pro-government militias flexed their muscle against what is essentially misery belt. It is not a good sign for the rest of the Alawites in Damascus,” said Mr Zuaiter, who was a political prisoner in the notorious Palmyra prison during the rule of Hafez Al Assad.

Thousands of Alawites live in concentrations illegally built in what became the neighbourhoods of Ush Al Warar, Mazzeh 68, Masaken Barzeh and Jabal al Ward, all of which are within the Damascus metropolis.

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

UAE v Zimbabwe A Results

Match 1 – UAE won by 4 wickets

Match 2 – UAE won by 5 wickets

Match 3 – UAE won by 25 runs

Match 4 – UAE won by 77 runs Fixture

Match 5, Saturday, 9.30am start, ICC Academy, Dubai

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

On Instagram: @WithHopeUAE Although social media can be harmful to our mental health, paradoxically, one of the antidotes comes with the many social-media accounts devoted to normalising mental-health struggles. With Hope UAE is one of them.

The group, which has about 3,600 followers, was started three years ago by five Emirati women to address the stigma surrounding the subject. Via Instagram, the group recently began featuring personal accounts by Emiratis. The posts are written under the hashtag #mymindmatters, along with a black-and-white photo of the subject holding the group’s signature red balloon.

“Depression is ugly,” says one of the users, Amani. “It paints everything around me and everything in me.”

Saaed, meanwhile, faces the daunting task of caring for four family members with psychological disorders. “I’ve had no support and no resources here to help me,” he says. “It has been, and still is, a one-man battle against the demons of fractured minds.”

In addition to With Hope UAE’s frank social-media presence, the group holds talks and workshops in Dubai. “Change takes time,” Reem Al Ali, vice chairman and a founding member of With Hope UAE, told The National earlier this year. “It won’t happen overnight, and it will take persistent and passionate people to bring about this change.”

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars