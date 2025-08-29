Turkey to 'completely sever' all trade with Israel

Turkey will sever all economic and commercial ties with Israel and close its airspace to Israeli aircraft, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"Israel’s reckless attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran is the clearest sign of a terrorist state mentality defying international order," Mr Fidan said in a speech at an extraordinary session of parliament.

Mr Fidan said Turkey has signed an important international initiative at the UN with the participation of 52 countries, calling for a halt in the supply of weapons and ammunition that "feeds Israel's war machine".

Turkey said in May last year that it would stop all trade with Israel until the country allows humanitarian aid to flow uninterrupted into Gaza.

Turkey and Israel have had a free-trade agreement in place since 1997, with steel, oil and plastic among the major trade items. Bilateral trade stood at nearly $6.8 billion in 2023, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute data. More than 75 per cent of this was Turkish exports.

More to follow

