UAE, Jordan and eight other Middle East countries with mandatory military service

In recent years, several Middle Eastern states have introduced or reintroduced military conscription, particularly in the Gulf, motivated by goals of national cohesion, identity, and addressing unemployment.

This week, Jordan became the most recent nation to announce its intention to reintroduce mandatory military service 34 years after it was abolished in 1991.

So, which countries have military conscription in the region, and what are the conditions for each?

UAE: 9 – 24 months

Introduced in 2014 under a 44-article law, Emirati men aged 18–30 must serve nine months if they hold a secondary education and 24 months if they do not. Women may volunteer.

Kuwait: 12 months

Kuwait reinstated conscription in 2017 after having it from 1961 to 2001. The government reintroduced mandatory military service to strengthen national identity and enhance military readiness.

Qatar: 4 – 12 months

In 2013, Qatar passed a law introducing mandatory military service, primarily to foster national identity and civic engagement among its citizens. The programme, implemented in 2015, aims to instil a sense of patriotism and belonging. In 2018, the programme was expanded to include women.

Egypt: 12-36 months

One of the most established conscription systems in the Mena region, in place since 1955. It also has one of the largest in the Arab world. All men between the ages of 18 and 30 are required to serve, with the duration depending on education level: 36 months for those without a high school diploma, 24 months for high school graduates, and 12 months for university graduates.

Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia: Minimum 12 months

Mandatory conscription was reintroduced in Morocco in 2019 for men and women aged 19-25. In Tunisia, conscription is compulsory for men and women between 20-25 and in Algeria all citizens over the age of 19 must also serve a mandatory period of 12 months. The primary motivation for reinstatement across these three North African nations has officially been to encourage social cohesion and ameliorate unemployment.

Turkey: 6-12 months

Military conscription in Turkey has existed continuously since 1927, making it one of the longest-standing in the region. Today, the service is typically 6-12 months, but may be shortened with a substantial financial contribution, and deferments are permitted for some students and professionals. Although women in Turkey have never been required to serve, they can do so voluntarily.

Iran: 18-24 months

Military conscription in Iran has existed since 1924 and is mandatory for men. Service usually lasts 24 months, with exemptions for students, medical conditions, only sons, and families of "martyrs". Women are not drafted, but may volunteer. Proof of service is critical for many aspects of daily life, making it one of the most binding conscription systems in the region.

Israel: 24-32 months

Israel has the most comprehensive and long-standing conscription system, covering both men and women. Introduced with the establishment of the state in 1948, the system requires Jewish men and women, as well as Druze men, to serve in the Israeli army. Men typically serve 32 months (reduced from the previous 36), while women serve 24 months (though some combat roles require 32). After active duty, all conscripts enter the reserves and may be called up for years. Certain groups are exempt: Israeli Arabs (with the exception of Druze and some Bedouin volunteers) and most ultra-Orthodox Jews, although this exemption has been fiercely contested in Israeli politics recently.

Iraq: Abolished 2003

Iraq had compulsory military service for about 70 years from the 1930s until 2003. Since the US-led invasion and the fall of Saddam Hussein, Iraq has had no conscription system. Its armed forces are volunteer-only, though the idea of reinstating a draft has occasionally resurfaced in Iraqi politics.

Syria: Abolished 2024

Mandatory conscription was abolished as of December 2024, and service is now voluntary under the new transitional authorities. Previously, Syria had a long and often brutal history of compulsory conscription rules and service was often extended beyond the standard 12-21 months. During the country's civil war, many were forced to serve well beyond official terms, with some exceeding a decade.

Jordan: Abolished in 1991 with plans to reinstate in 2026

Jordan had a long history of military conscription, with compulsory service from 1966 to 1991, during which time men aged 18-40 had to serve a minimum of two years. In light of recent events in the region, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II announced on Sunday that the programme would strengthen national identity and young people’s connection to their homeland.

Lebanon: Abolished 2007

Conscription was abolished in 2007 after the end of the country's civil wars. Before that, men aged 18 and over served 12 months (reduced to six months in 2005 before abolition). The Lebanese army is now volunteer-only.

Libya: Rules unclear

Although military conscription in the country has a long history dating back to the 1950s, and was firmly in place during Muammar Qaddafi's 42-year rule, since Qaddafi's fall, Libya has had no unified or consistently enforced conscription system. Different authorities (the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, the eastern Libyan National Army, militias) have announced plans for national service at different times, but implementation has been weak or purely local.

Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, Yemen

These countries never implemented compulsory conscription; military services for Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman and Yemen are voluntary. In the case of Saudi Arabia this is due to the large number of volunteer recruits, with the government reporting volunteer numbers that far exceed the capacity of its military training facilities.

