Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attends the Eid Al Etihad Stand of Loyalty parade with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. All photos: Victor Besa / The National

Thousands of UAE recruits mark 10th anniversary of national service

President Sheikh Mohamed praises military's 'unwavering loyalty and courage'

Ali Al Shouk
December 02, 2024

