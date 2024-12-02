Thousands of UAE recruits mark 10th anniversary of national service

Thousands of Emirati recruits and members of the reserve forces took part in a Stand of Loyalty parade before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a> leaders on Sunday, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/training-begins-for-latest-batch-of-emirati-national-service-recruits-1.1136033" target="_blank">National Service Programme</a>. The ceremony, held in Al Sameeh between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, was attended by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-hamdan-bin-mohammed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed</a>, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Leaders inspected the recruits and reserve forces, who were welcomed with a display of artillery fire. Jets and military planes flew overhead in front of the dignitaries on the main stage, while the 23,000 recruits stood in formation alongside more than 20,000 tanks and heavy armoured vehicles. Leading the tributes earlier in the day, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> wrote on X: “As we celebrate 10 years since the launch of the National and Reserve Service Programme, our ongoing journey of progress is made possible by the unwavering loyalty and courage of the UAE’s sons and daughters, and their determination to safeguard the stability of our nation.” Sheikh Mohammed also praised the military, writing on X: “On the occasion of our glorious Union Day, at the site where Zayed and Rashid, may God bless their souls, met to announce the establishment of the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Union in preparation for the founding of the United Arab Emirates, 23,000 national service recruits, accompanied by more than 2,000 vehicles and armoured vehicles, stood in a stand of loyalty to the homeland, a stand of loyalty to the founders, a stand of a pledge and a promise to protect this union with lives and blood and to protect its land, soil and gains. “May God protect the United Arab Emirates, perpetuate its glory and honour, and protect its people, land and soil.” Staff Col Mohammed Salem Al Mansouri, deputy director of Reserve Service Affairs at the National Service Authority, told <i>The National</i> the parade was marking <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/02/president-sheikh-mohamed-leads-well-wishes-for-eid-al-etihad/" target="_blank">Eid Al Etihad</a> on December 2, as well as the 10th anniversary of the National Service Programme. “The recruits are representing their loyalty, love and appreciation for our wise leadership. They are ready for any duty to serve their country,” he said. “The National Service law has had an impact and touched the hearts of every household in the UAE. I’m sure that every mother and father today wishes to stand beside their sons and daughters in the field for this stand of loyalty. The programme has reinforced the spirit of unity and fostered good citizenship within the Emirati community.” Rashid Al Memari, 33, told <i>The National</i> his nephews were part of the parade as recruits. “I was also part of the National Service Programme," he added. "I came here to watch and I’m full of pride. It’s an honour and a moment to remember. I will tell my sons and grandsons in the future about this day. “The programme had a positive impact on my life. I’m a civilian but the military training shaped my character. It has a lot of benefits as we learn how to be more patient, security awareness, overcome challenges, fitness and boost our love to our country.” Mr Al Memari's best memory of his own time as a recruit is when he spent two weeks camping in the desert. “As part of our military training we were in the desert working together and helping each other. The programme taught us how our unity can make us overcome any obstacle,” he said. “My family supported me during the training and I encourage and support younger generations now. It is our duty to protect our country and stand for allegiance to our leaders.” Saeed Al Afeefi, 41, said the programme has had a profound effect on younger generations. “It is a beautiful scene," he said. "Seeing our recruits and the armoured vehicles made me very proud. The impact of the programme was noticeable on our younger generation. The military training changed their minds for the better. “Staying in your comfort zone doesn’t make you feel the hardship of life. Being in the field changes the person’s thinking and behaviour. It is a transformative journey. The recruits learn about responsibility, discipline, courage and loyalty. They have a pivotal role in strengthening the UAE’s unity and resilience.” Yaser Al Behzad, 42, came to watch the celebration with his 12-year-old son, Hareb. “It is a unique experience for my son to watch it,” Mr Al Behzad told <i>The National</i>. "The last time we had such a stand was during the days of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed [bin Sultan Al Nahyan]. I have friends and brothers in the stand. It’s nice to see them. “My son is ready to enrol in the National Service Programme. It’s a great programme that plants the unity and enforces the love to our country among young generations. Having recruits from different emirates in one place makes the bond stronger. We are all here ready for any duty.” Compulsory military service for Emirati men aged 18 to 30 was introduced in 2014, involving rigorous training regimes, military drills and weapons training, a focus on physical fitness, and the reinforcement of national values and patriotism. Recruits are also trained in data literacy and artificial intelligence. The National Service and Reserve Authority signed an agreement with the National Programme for Artificial Intelligence in 2019 to train recruits in AI and robotics. Two years later it was announced recruits would also be given lessons in entrepreneurship. This week marked 10 years since the introduction of national service, coinciding with Eid Al Etihad – which marks the anniversary of the UAE's foundation.