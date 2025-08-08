Vertical Baghdad: Towering new skyline signals progress - but at what cost?

A quiet dawn in the Iraqi capital reveals a silhouette very unlike the one that defined the city for centuries.

Once a tapestry of ornate wooden balconies, brick facades, inner courtyards and shaded alleys, the skyline of Baghdad is now punctuated by gleaming residential towers – raising both hope and debate.

The high-rises are transforming Iraq’s war-scarred capital and are hailed as symbols of normality, economic revival, and a much-needed solution to a housing crisis. But beneath the surface lies a battle over tradition, equity, and what it means to belong in Baghdad.

“Baghdad is experiencing rapid urban densification without adequate planning or regulation,” Noor Makiya, an urban designer from architectural consulting firm WMN Atelier, told The National.

“This is a common issue in developing or post-conflict cities where economic pressures often drive unregulated development with no consideration to zoning or building codes,” Ms Makiya said.

Some Baghdad residents say high-rise developments have proved a disappointment. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

In her view, money and speculative investments prioritise development over the human element. As a result, construction “is driven by abstract concepts like growth and profit rather than cultural significance or the well-being of the city residents,” she added.

Over the past five years, Baghdad, home to around eight million people, has undergone a transformation unlike anything seen since its postwar reconstruction. From sprawling complexes along the airport road to a futuristic, glass, ziggurat-inspired project, the capital is building upwards, and fast.

When I was a child, Baghdad breathed. Now, it chokes Baghdad resident Saad Hameed

Some welcome the change. To Mutaz Jala, 32, the new towers are more than just concrete, they are an escape route.

“I don’t want to live in the same crowded, old houses my parents did,” said Mr Jalal, who recently moved into an apartment with his wife in a gated complex in western Baghdad.

“We finally have a clean, secure place with actual parking and stable public services, mainly electricity,” he said. “It feels like we are part of a different Baghdad.”

Cranes, concrete skeletons of half-built towers and finished skyscrapers are now claiming the sky of Baghdad. However, that has come with a hefty price.

Although these projects have gone some way to addressing the housing crisis, they have added thousands of residents in already crowded zones, pushing utilities, public services and even traffic beyond their capacity. Many orchards and parks were handed over for private investment and converted to modern residential complexes.

Some are crammed in with too little space between towers, or not enough green areas. Residents of some of the complexes complain of poor building quality despite the hefty prices they paid, while green areas they saw on plans were nowhere to be seen.

The old and the new in the Iraqi capital's skyline. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

“What makes Baghdad unique among all the cities in the world is its distinct spirit,” structural engineer Hazem Mohamed told The National. “Some residential complexes have been built within existing residential neighbourhoods, which are originally traditional Baghdadi areas.”

Residents, he said, were surprised to see tall buildings of up to 20 storeys high, towering over their homes. “Their privacy is completely gone,” he said.

He sees these towers as “alien” to Baghdad, where urban planning was once horizontal and which is known for social cohesion and close-knit social relationships among the people.

Steel gates now seal off towering apartment blocks, many of them becoming more private enclaves, with gyms, cafes and parking lots designed more for isolation than interaction.

“This leads to the dismantling of Baghdad’s original urban fabric,” he said, adding that “it is not necessary for a city to have towers in order to be considered developed, many cities have expanded are modernised while still preserving their original urban fabric”.

But many Baghdadis say they live now in a different city and the one they lived in has long gone physically except in their memories.

“Where are the date palms that used to sway?” said Baghdad resident Saad Hameed, 78, pointing towards a cluster of high-rise apartments.

“I used to hear children playing in courtyards and alleys of leafy districts. Now, it’s just these ugly buildings instead, along with the hum of generators and the echo of construction,” Mr Hameed added.

He criticised the push for such projects. “We are copying the vertical models of cities like Dubai or Istanbul without asking: are they suitable for Baghdad’s social and culture?” he said.

“Baghdad is not a city of towers. It is a city of neighbourhoods of shared rooftops, of alleyways where generations coexisted.”

“When I was a child, Baghdad breathed. Now, it chokes,” he said.

Baghdad property prices have soared during the past decade. Aymen Al Ameri / The National

Property prices in Baghdad have soared over the past 10 years. Political elites and well-connected developers are driving up land prices through speculative projects, using property as a vehicle to park wealth in a volatile economy, according to dealers and government officials.

For middle-class Iraqis, the dream of owning a home in these complexes remains distant. Prices for both apartments and houses in the new complexes in Baghdad range from around $1,000 to nearly $6,000 per square metre.

“The city is being built by the rich, for the rich,” Mr Hameed said. “The housing crisis is not just about supply, it’s about accessibility.

“I’m not against change,” he added. “But change must be well-planned with a vision on how to preserve the tradition and memory. Or else it’s just forgetting.”

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Four-day collections of TOH Day Indian Rs (Dh) Thursday 500.75 million (25.23m) Friday 280.25m (14.12m) Saturday 220.75m (11.21m) Sunday 170.25m (8.58m) Total 1.19bn (59.15m) (Figures in millions, approximate)

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Results Brock Lesnar retained the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Nicolas won the Raw Tag Team titles against Sheamus and Cesaro

AJ Styles retained the WWE World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura

Nia Jax won the Raw Women’s title against Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon beat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The Undertaker beat John Cena

The Bludgeon Brothers won the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos and New Day

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle beat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Jinder Mahal won the United States title against Randy Orton, Rusev and Bobby Roode

Charlotte retained the SmackDown Women’s title against Asuka

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title against The Miz and Finn Balor

Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Cedric Alexander won the vacant Cruiserweight title against Mustafa Ali

Matt Hardy won the Andre the Giant Battle Royal

About Karol Nawrocki • Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances. • A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April. • Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings. • Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

SPEC SHEET Display: 10.9" Liquid Retina IPS, 2360 x 1640, 264ppi, wide colour, True Tone, Apple Pencil support Chip: Apple M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Memory: 64/256GB storage; 8GB RAM Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, Smart HDR Video: 4K @ 25/25/30/60fps, full HD @ 25/30/60fps, slo-mo @ 120/240fps Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR, Centre Stage; full HD @ 25/30/60fps Audio: Stereo speakers Biometrics: Touch ID I/O: USB-C, smart connector (for folio/keyboard) Battery: Up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours on cellular Finish: Space grey, starlight, pink, purple, blue Price: Wi-Fi – Dh2,499 (64GB) / Dh3,099 (256GB); cellular – Dh3,099 (64GB) / Dh3,699 (256GB)

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDirect%20Debit%20System%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sept%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20with%20a%20subsidiary%20in%20the%20UK%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elaine%20Jones%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'The worst thing you can eat' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.