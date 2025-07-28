Israel claims 120 lorries of aid have entered famine-stricken Gaza

Israel claimed on Monday that more than 120 truckloads of food aid were distributed by the UN and aid agencies in Gaza on the first day of a partial pause in fighting.
However, UN agencies did not confirm the amount of aid, while residents reported that most of the trucks were looted by unknown groups before reaching the warehouses.
According to the World Food Programme calculations, Gaza requires about 500 to 600 aid trucks a day − or 1,000 to 1,500 daily at peak need − to prevent famine.
“Over 120 trucks were collected and distributed yesterday by the UN and international organisations,” COGAT, an Israeli Defence Ministry agency, said in a post on X on Monday.
The World Health Organisation warned on Sunday that malnutrition was reaching “alarming levels” in Gaza. It said that of the 74 recorded malnutrition-related deaths in 2025, 63 had occurred in July − including 24 children aged under five, one child older than five and 38 adults.
Despite that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied starvation in the Palestinian territory that has been under constant Israeli bombardment for more than 21 months.
“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza,” he claimed in a speech.
On Sunday, Israel declared a “tactical” pause in military operations in part of Gaza and promised to open secure routes for aid.
The WFP said a third of the population of Gaza had not eaten for days, and 470,000 were “enduring famine-like conditions”.
