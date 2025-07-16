Regional and world powers urge restraint in Syria after clashes and Israeli strikes

Regional and world powers called for restraint in Syria on Wednesday after Israel launched air strikes on the heart of Damascus in response to an escalating Syrian government offensive in the southern city of Sweida.

Clashes have raged for days in Sweida between government forces and armed groups from the Druze minority. Israel says its air strikes are in support of the Druze and has vowed to escalate its involvement. On Wednesday it struck the Syrian Defence Ministry headquarters and other targets in the capital. One person was killed and 18 wounded in the attacks, Syria's Health Ministry said.

US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on X "we unequivocally condemn violence against civilians in Sweida".

"All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to a lasting ceasefire," he added. "Perpetrators need to be held accountable."

The EU said it was alarmed by the clashes in Sweida, calling on all sides to implement a ceasefire and protect civilians.

But it also urged "all external actors" to "fully respect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity", after Israel carried out its strikes.

Israeli Druze break through border fence and march into Syria

France called for an end to "abuses targeting civilians". It said there must be an "immediate cessation of clashes" and urged all sides to bring about a truce.

Syrian government forces entered Sweida on Tuesday with the stated aim of overseeing a ceasefire agreed with Druze community leaders after clashes with Bedouin tribes left dozens dead. But some witnesses said government forces had joined the Bedouin in attacking Druze fighters and civilians.

"France supports the efforts of the Syrian transitional authorities and the leaders of the Sweida region to restore dialogue, and hopes for a lasting agreement to strengthen the unity, stability and sovereignty of Syria, as well as the safety of all Syrians," Paris said.

Turkey meanwhile condemned Israel's intervention, saying it aimed to sabotage Syria's efforts to establish peace and security. The Foreign Ministry said Syria had a historic opportunity to live in peace and integrate into the world after the toppling of former president Bashar Al Assad last year.

The Gulf Co-operation Council also criticised Israel's attacks, saying they "constitute a flagrant violation" of Syria's sovereignty. Secretary General Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi said the air strikes were a "breach of international laws and norms, and a serious threat to regional security and stability".

"Continuation of these repeated and ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation forces constitutes an irresponsible escalation," the GCC said.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun called the Israeli operations a "blatant violation" of state sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter. He condemned the strikes in "the strongest possible terms" and called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel.

But Israel vowed further intervention. "The signals to Damascus are over – now come the painful blows," said Defence Minister Israel Katz, promising the Israeli military would "operate forcefully" in Sweida "to eliminate the forces that attacked the Druze until their full withdrawal".

