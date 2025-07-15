Jordan arrests 11 on suspicion of Muslim Brotherhood financing

Jordan has arrested 11 people on suspicion that they were involved in illegally raising $42 million for the Muslim Brotherhood over the past several years.

The move comes amid a crackdown against the Muslim Brotherhood, which Jordanian authorities banned in April after revealing an alleged armed plot against the kingdom. The 11 suspects were not identified.

The Brotherhood used the money in Jordan to finance cells, election campaigns, including for student unions, and as salaries to politicians loyal to the group, Jordan's state news agency reported, without naming the politicians.

“The Brotherhood was running a huge financial network,” the agency said. It listed sources for the money as illegal donations, including some supposedly raised to help the Palestinians in Gaza, rental properties outside Jordan, masked investments, as well as membership subscriptions.

In April, the authorities seized $5.6 million in Brotherhood cash stashed a compound near Amman that was raided by security forces, the agency said. The same month, Jordan banned the activities of the Brotherhood, a week after a dozen of its members were implicated in the alleged plot against the country.

The suspects were charged with terrorism-related crimes over an alleged plan to manufacture weapons and drones and use them to destabilise Jordan.

The Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood is an affiliate of the group founded and outlawed in Egypt. Membership is now illegal in Jordan and all its offices have been closed.

Even before the ban, the Brotherhood had been considered officially dissolved in Jordan, but outlawing it has further limited its room for manoeuvre. Earlier this month, Jordan launched legal action against organisations “operating under the influence” of the Brotherhood.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Euro 2020 Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Wales, Turkey Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria,

Georgia/Kosovo/Belarus/North Macedonia Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic,

Scotland/Israel/Norway/Serbia Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden,

N.Ireland/Bosnia/Slovakia/Ireland Group F: Germany, France, Portugal,

Iceland/Romania/Bulgaria/Hungary

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

INFO What: DP World Tour Championship

When: November 21-24

Where: Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

Iftar programme at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding Established in 1998, the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding was created with a vision to teach residents about the traditions and customs of the UAE. Its motto is ‘open doors, open minds’. All year-round, visitors can sign up for a traditional Emirati breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, as well as a range of walking tours, including ones to sites such as the Jumeirah Mosque or Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Every year during Ramadan, an iftar programme is rolled out. This allows guests to break their fast with the centre’s presenters, visit a nearby mosque and observe their guides while they pray. These events last for about two hours and are open to the public, or can be booked for a private event. Until the end of Ramadan, the iftar events take place from 7pm until 9pm, from Saturday to Thursday. Advanced booking is required. For more details, email openminds@cultures.ae or visit www.cultures.ae