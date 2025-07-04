Two killed as wildfires rage in western Turkey

Two people have been killed by wildfires in western Turkey, with firefighters still battling to contain a series of blazes that have raged across the region for more than a week.

A forestry worker was killed in Izmir province while trying to contain a fire near the town of Odemis and an 81-year-old resident died from smoke inhalation, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported. They are the first deaths since the fires broke out.

In the past week, Turkey has battled hundreds of wildfires fuelled by strong winds, extreme heat and low humidity. The blazes have damaged or destroyed about 200 homes, with about 50,000 people forced to flee.

On Friday, Anadolu said efforts were being made to bring fires under control in the Odemis district after they spread to residential areas. Two planes and nine helicopters have been supporting firefighters, it added.

Hundreds of firefighters are also battling a blaze near the town of Cesme, on the Aegean coast, with aircraft and helicopters sent to help. The area is a popular holiday destination.

People battle a wildfire near Alacati, in Izmir province. Reuters

The Cesme fire, which began on Wednesday, has led to the evacuation of three neighbourhoods, with roads closed. TV footage showed flames spreading through dry vegetation beside a main road.

The Turkish government's communications office denied reports that a group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) started some of the fires deliberately. The PKK is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU. In May it said it was ending a 40-year insurgency against Turkey and disbanding.

Anadolu reported on Friday that two suspects had been taken into custody.

Turkey's Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli praised efforts to tackle the blazes. "As a result of the intense struggle of our forest heroes throughout the night and our air intervention that started at the first light of the morning, the fire in Cesme has been brought under control," he said. "Our intense struggle by air and land continues to bring the fires in Odemis and Buca under control."

A wildfire burns between Urla and Cesme. Reuters

Summer wildfires are common in Turkey, where experts warn that climate change is intensifying the conditions for blazes. On Wednesday, Turkey’s parliament adopted a climate law aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2053. The legislation includes measures to establish a carbon market board to oversee efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In Greece, firefighters have also battled blazes near Athens and on the island of Crete, where thousands were forced to flee holiday resorts.

More than 5,000 tourists, hotel workers and residents were evacuated from the Ierapetra area, along Crete’s southern coast, authorities said. A small number of people fled into the sea and were rescued by fishermen and divers.

