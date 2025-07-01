Rescuers battle Izmir wildfires as strong winds cause blazes to spread — in pictures

A wildfire in Seferihisar district, in Turkey's Izmir province. AFP
Rescuers evacuated more than 50,000 people, mostly from Turkey's western Izmir province, as firefighters battled a string of wildfires. AFP
Smoke and flames rise from a forested area following a wildfire in Seferihisar district. AFP
Firefighters supported by specially adapted planes were battling the fires in Turkey. AFP
Smoke rises during the wildfires in Seferihisar district. EPA
Villagers take away their animals as a wildfire burns near Seferihisar. Reuters
Smoke and flames rise from a forested area following a wildfire in the Seferihisar district of Izmir. AFP
Overnight winds reaching speeds of up to 50kph spread the wildfires to homes, leading to the evacuation of villages and neighbourhoods. AFP
The ruins of a house gutted by fire in Seferihisar district. AFP
People try to put out a blaze in Seferihisar. EPA
Thousands of people fled wildfires raging across western Turkey as rescuers contained a string of blazes for a third day.

Fires have swept through parts of Izmir, Bilecik, Hatay, Sakarya, and Manisa provinces, according to Turkey's disaster and emergency management authority.

Forestry minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on Monday that strong winds reaching 40-50kph winds fanned the flames in Kuyucak and Doganbey areas of Izmir.

Turkey's emergency teams have responded to 263 wildfires nationwide, Mr Yumakli said. Late on Monday, the disaster agency said that “a total of over 50,000 citizens from 41 settlements have been temporarily relocated to safe areas”.

