Iran says it needs time before talks with US but 'doors of diplomacy will never slam shut'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran still needs time and assurances from the US before it can resume nuclear talks, adding that the country is ready to enrich uranium again to "make up for lost time."

After a ceasefire came into effect, ending 12 days of war between the two regional foes, US President Donald Trump had said talks that were being held with Tehran before the war would soon resume.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," Mr Araghchi told CBS News through a translator, in his first interview with a US broadcaster since the end of the war with Israel.

"In order for us to decide to re-engage, we will have to first ensure that America will not revert back to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations."

The US also joined Israel's attacks, bombing Iranian nuclear plants.

Mr Araghchi however, insisted that "the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut".

Mr Trump has described the American strikes as successful, claiming to have "totally obliterated" Iran's nuclear programme, despite preliminary leaked US intelligence stating that it had only been set back by a few months.

"One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings," Mr Araghchi said when asked about the UN nuclear watchdog's assessment that Tehran could begin to produce enriched uranium in months.

"If there is this will on our part, and the will exists in order to once again make progress in this industry, we will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time."

Tehran has long denied it is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, saying that its programme is peaceful, but the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned its enrichment levels are higher than necessary for any civilian purpose. Israel has also insisted Iran is seeking weapons.

Iran’s “peaceful nuclear programme has turned into a matter of national pride and glory,” Mr Araghchi said. “We have also gone through 12 days of imposed war, therefore, people will not easily back down from enrichment.”

The Foreign Minister said Iran was ready to defend itself if attacked again.

In a U-turn, Mr Trump on Monday said he was not offering Iran anything nor engaging in talks since Tehran's nuclear installations were destroyed.

"I am not offering Iran anything, unlike Obama," the US President wrote on the Truth Social platform.

"Nor am I even talking to them since we totally obliterated their nuclear facilities."

Iran and the US had began indirect nuclear talks, through Oman's mediation, on April 12. A sixth round of talks were scheduled but cancelled when Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13.

