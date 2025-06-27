Trump claims he saved Iran's Khamenei from 'ugly death' and says sanctions relief now off the table

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he has dropped efforts on the possible removal of sanctions on Iran after comments by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said that he had spared Mr Khamenei from a “very ugly and ignominious death”, and stopped Israel from assassinating him.

“I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery,” he wrote.

“But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more.”

Mr Trump's comments came after a defiant Mr Khamenei claimed victory following 12 days of war with Israel that culminated with an American attack on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran retaliated by firing missiles on the US's military base in Qatar.

Mr Khamenei said Iran's attack had “slapped America in the face”.

Mr Trump has insisted that Sunday's action on Iran's three nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan – had completely “obliterated” them.

He has railed against questions about the extent of the damage.

On Friday at the White House, Mr Trump said he would consider bombing Iran again if it were to resume enriching uranium.

“Sure, without question, absolutely,” he said in response to a journalist's question.

Mr Trump, whose administration brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, said the two nations wouldn't resume fighting because they are “exhausted”.

“I tell you they're exhausted, and Israel's exhausted too,” he said. “And I dealt with both of them, and they both wanted it settled, both of them, and we did a great job.”

