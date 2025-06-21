Israel says it killed head of Palestine Corps in IRGC's overseas arm

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the military had killed a commander in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas arm in a strike on an apartment block in the Iranian city of Qom.

The dead man was Saeed Izadi, who led the Palestine corps of the Quds Force, Mr Katz said in a statement. There was no confirmation from the IRGC.

The Quds Force built up a network of Arab allies known as the Axis of Resistance, establishing Hezbollah in Lebanon in 1982 and supporting the Palestinian militant Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

But Iran-aligned network has suffered major blows over the last two years, as Israeli offensives since Hamas' October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel have weakened both the Palestinian group and Hezbollah.

Mr Katz said Mr Izadi financed and armed Hamas during the initial attacks, describing the commander's killing as a “major achievement for Israeli intelligence and the air force”.

Israel Defence Forces said in a statement that Mr Izadi was "one of the main orchestrators" of the October 7 Hamas attacks. "He was responsible for military coordination between the senior commanders of the IRGC and the Iranian regime with key figures in Hamas," the stat

Mr Izadi was under US and UK sanctions over what they said were his ties to Hamas and Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad, which also took part in the October 7 attacks.

Last Friday, Israel launched a large‑scale air and covert strike campaign – including Mossad-backed drone operations – against military and nuclear sites in Iran.

The attacks killed senior commanders in IRGC and nuclear scientists, and damaged nuclear sites such as Natanz and Isfahan. Israel said its sweeping assault was necessary to prevent Tehran from moving closer to acquiring a nuclear weapon.

At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran and more than 2,000 wounded, according to a Washington-based Iranian human rights group.

Iran has retaliated by firing 450 missiles and 1,000 drones at Israel, according to Israeli army estimates. Most have been shot down by Israel’s air defences, but at least 24 people in Israel have been killed and hundreds wounded.

With agencies

