Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs. AP
Israel strikes Beirut in attack on 'drone factories'

Air strike is latest breach of ceasefire in Lebanon

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

June 05, 2025

Beirut was hit by an air strike late on Thursday as Israel said it was attacking Hezbollah drone factories in the latest breach of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Israeli military ordered residents to leave four neighbourhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs, in its first such eviction order since April. People rushed to leave the area, causing traffic gridlock.

A strike was heard shortly after 10pm local time, after reports of Israeli drones flying over in "warning raids". Israel confirmed it was striking what it called "terror targets" of a Hezbollah aerial unit in Dahieh.

Less than two hours earlier, the Israeli miltary's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee had warned on social media that residents of the suburbs were "located near facilities belonging to the terrorist organisation Hezbollah" and should leave immediately.

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of running underground production sites "deliberately established in the heart of the civilian population" in Beirut. It said the armed group was preparing to increase drone production "for the next war".

"These activities constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," an army statement said.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun "strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on the outskirts of the capital", IMLebanon reported.

The strike came on the eve of Eid Al Adha, as many families gather for the holiday. Lebanon's National News Agency reported a "very violent raid" on the suburbs with smoke rising across the area. There was no immediate word on casualties.

It said the military "will operate against every threat posed to the state of Israel and its civilians, and will prevent all attempts of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation to re-establish itself".

Israel has carried out regular strikes in southern Lebanon since the November ceasefire. Attacks on the capital have been rare, however, with Israel most recently striking Beirut's southern suburbs in April.

Under the truce, Hezbollah fighters were to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30km from the border, and dismantle military posts further south. Israel was to pull out all of its troops from Lebanon, but has kept them in five positions it considers to be "strategic".

The Lebanese army has also moved to the south and removing Hezbollah infrastructure there. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Thursday it had dismantled "more than 500 military positions and arms depots" in the area.

