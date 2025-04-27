Israel strikes Beirut for third time since ceasefire

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a>'s military struck <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/beirut/">Beirut</a>’s southern suburbs on Sunday after issuing a warning about an hour earlier, marking the third strike on the area since a ceasefire took effect in late November. Smoke was billowing from the targeted area in the Hadath neighbourhood, with rescuers tackling a fire on the ground after ambulances rushed to the scene. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Israel said it had attacked a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/">Hezbollah</a> site where precision missiles were stored, posing a "significant threat". It said it would "not allow Hezbollah to grow stronger and pose any threat to it – anywhere in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/lebanon/">Lebanon</a>". The attack was carried out by Israeli fighter jets and was preceded by three smaller drone strikes. Gunfire warning people to leave could be heard in the Lebanese capital after the Israeli military's Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed, without providing any evidence, that a building in the neighbourhood was home to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hezbollah/">Hezbollah</a> facilities. He had ordered people to stay at least 300 metres from the building. An Israeli drone could be heard flying above Beirut. Lebanese President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/22/why-lebanons-joseph-aoun-is-treading-cautiously-on-the-issue-of-disarming-hezbollah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/22/why-lebanons-joseph-aoun-is-treading-cautiously-on-the-issue-of-disarming-hezbollah/">Joseph Aoun</a> condemned the strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahieh, the presidency said in a statement. He called on the US and France to help maintain the ceasefire. "Israel's continuity in undermining stability will exacerbate tensions and pose a real threat to the region's security and stability," Mr Aoun said in a statement. "The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">United States</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/france/">France</a>, as guarantors of the cessation of hostilities understanding, must assume their responsibilities and compel Israel to immediately cease its attacks," he said. The top UN official in Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said the strike had "generated panic and fear of renewed violence" among people desperate to return to normal. She called for "all sides" to avoid undermining the ceasefire. Following Israel's warning, residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs fled the area on Sunday afternoon. Beirut’s southern suburbs are a densely populated residential neighbourhood that were devastated by Israel’s war on Lebanon last year. Sunday’s strike follows two earlier attacks on the capital’s southern suburbs, the first taking place <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/28/israel-threatens-to-attack-beirut-after-striking-south-lebanon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/28/israel-threatens-to-attack-beirut-after-striking-south-lebanon/">on March 28</a>, when Israel also issued a warning, and the second <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/01/israel-strikes-beirut-for-second-time-since-ceasefire-and-kills-three/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/01/israel-strikes-beirut-for-second-time-since-ceasefire-and-kills-three/">on April 1</a>, when an unannounced strike killed four people, including a Hezbollah official. Hezbollah chief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/18/naim-qassem-warns-hezbollah-will-not-allow-anyone-to-disarm-group/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/18/naim-qassem-warns-hezbollah-will-not-allow-anyone-to-disarm-group/">Naim Qassem</a> said this month that the group “will not allow anyone to disarm” it and that no dialogue over a broader defence strategy in Lebanon will take place until Israel fully withdraws from the country.