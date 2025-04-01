Israel strikes Beirut for second time since ceasefire and kills three

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israeli forces</a> bombed the southern suburbs of Beirut for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/28/israel-threatens-to-attack-beirut-after-striking-south-lebanon/" target="_blank">second time</a> in five days, killing at least three people despite a fragile ceasefire that was reached with Hezbollah in November. At least seven others were wounded in a strike on a residential building in Dahieh early on Tuesday morning, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. "The Israeli enemy raid on the southern suburbs left, according to a new report, three martyrs and seven wounded," the ministry said. The top three floors of the building were extensively damaged in the attack. The strike came without a warning and the Israeli army said it was aimed at a Hezbollah operative who posed “a real and immediate threat.” “The strike targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians,” the Israeli military said in a joint statement with the Shin Bet. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli strike, saying "Israel's persistence in its" violence required Beirut to exert greater effort to mobilise international support to prevent further attacks. Israel on Friday carried out a strike in the Lebanese capital for the first time since the truce began, flattening a building in the district of Hadath and seriously injuring one person. Friday's strike came after a forced eviction order from the Israeli military in a morbid reminder of Israel's brutal war on Lebanon last year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned the country's military would "strike everywhere in Lebanon against any threat" in response to the rocket fire. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/30/hezbollah-says-it-will-act-if-unacceptable-israeli-attacks-on-lebanon-continue/" target="_blank">Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem</a> on Saturday said the group would not accept continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon. “This aggression must end. Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs for the first time since the truce. We cannot allow this to continue,” Mr Qassem said in a televised address. French President Emmanuel Macron last Friday said the strikes on Beirut were "unacceptable". Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to occupy five positions in Lebanese territory. Under the terms of the truce, it was supposed to withdraw last month. It has also repeatedly carried out attacks on southern Lebanon, leaving vast parts of the region destroyed. More than 4,000 people have been killed in Lebanon during the conflict that began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets as part of a pressure campaign against Israel, which was beginning its offensive on Gaza.