Israeli Ultra-Orthodox party reportedly planning to quit Netanyahu coalition

Ultra-Orthodox leaders in Israel have reportedly ordered politicians in the United Torah Judaism party, which sits in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition, to withdraw from government over lack of progress on passing legislation to exempt young men from the community from military service.

Reports of the UTJ's imminent withdrawal have sparked opposition plans to put forward a bill to dissolve parliament, giving Mr Netanyahu about a week to find a solution to save his coalition.

If he fails, it opens up the possibility that Israel has to hold early elections.

The issue of whether Ultra-Orthodox youths should perform military service, which is mandatory for all other Jewish Israelis, has proven to be one of the most insurmountable in Israeli politics in recent years. The Ultra-Orthodox community have grown increasingly frustrated in recent weeks over delays in passing an exemption law.

A demonstration against Ultra-Orthodox conscription in Jerusalem on October 31, 2024. AFP

The wider dispute intensified during the Gaza War. Israel’s military says it is facing a manpower shortage and many Israelis feel their children take on an unfair burden while the Ultra-Orthodox stay away from military service to dedicate themselves to religious study. The community also receives significant subsidies to continue their secluded way of life, which many Israelis also criticise as an unfair financial burden that encourages the community not to integrate.

The UTJ’s reported plans to withdraw come after a meeting to find a solution between the party’s senior officials and Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, ended in failure. Mr Edelstein, a member of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, previously vowed to find a solution that “significantly increases [the military’s] conscription base,” echoing frustration by many in the ultranationalist, hawkish coalition at the Ultra-Orthodox’s refusal to serve.

The UTJ party holds seven of the ruling coalition's 68 seats, meaning that their departure would not end the government’s majority in the 120-seat Knesset. However, a second Ultra-Orthodox party, Shas, is also demanding the passage of a bill to exempt their young men from service. Shas, which has 11 seats, have not yet commented on their stance towards the current impasse, but it is considered likely to follow UTJ's suit, which would deprive Mr Netanyahu of his majority.

