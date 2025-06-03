Trump rules out 'any' uranium enrichment under Iran nuclear deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out allowing Iran to enrich uranium under a nuclear deal despite Tehran repeatedly stating that its nuclear programme is a red line.

The issue of uranium enrichment has remained a major point of contention between Washington and Tehran in the five rounds of talks that have taken place since April 12. The US has submitted a proposal to Iran but it is yet to respond.

"Under our potential Agreement - WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" Mr Trump said on his Truth Social network after the Axios news outlet said Washington's offer would let Tehran enrich some of the nuclear fuel, contradicting what the president and officials have been saying.

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who submitted the proposal, has repeatedly stated that Iran would not be allowed to continue enriching uranium. Iran has consistently said it would not sign any deal that wouldn't allow enrichment for civilian purposes.

“President Trump has made it clear that Iran can never obtain a nuclear bomb," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement before Mr Trump's post. "Special Envoy Witkoff has sent a detailed and acceptable proposal to the Iranian regime, and it’s in their best interest to accept it. Out of respect for the ongoing deal, the Administration will not comment on details of the proposal to the media.”

The White House has described the US proposal as “acceptable” and in Iran's “best interest” to accept. The New York Times reported that the proposal suggests the creation of a regional consortium to produce nuclear power. The idea of a regional group to handle Iran's enrichment had previously been reported.

Citing US officials, Axios reported that the proposal allows limited low-level uranium enrichment on Iranian soil and does not call for the full dismantlement of Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Iran has insisted that it has "nothing to hide" on its nuclear program.

Speaking in Cairo, where he met the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said: “We reject nuclear weapons and are not striving for them, but we will not give up our natural rights either,” he said.

“With regards to the peacefulness of our nuclear programme, we confirmed this to Egypt and are ready to provide assurances.” He also spoke of the sacrifices Iran has made to achieve its nuclear milestones.

US officials have said that Iran could produce weapons-grade uranium in less than two weeks if it chose to develop a nuclear weapon, and has the capacity to build a bomb within months. Tehran insists its programme is for peaceful purposes only.

“This issue is known as the red line of the Islamic Republic of Iran. No one can claim that Iran does not have the right to enrich, because this issue depends on its own frameworks and regulations,” Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said on Sunday.

