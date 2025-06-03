Podcasts

Hamas ready to negotiate and Iran, Egypt talk nuclear

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
June 03, 2025

Hamas says it is ready to begin indirect talks on “points of contention” in a US ceasefire proposal. Iran and Egypt are in talks in Cairo. Emirates airline will resume flights to Damascus next month.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Iran makes nuclear peace pledge in 'fruitful' talks with Egypt and IAEA

Hamas says it is ready for indirect Gaza truce talks to resolve 'points of contention' in US proposal

Emirates to resume flights to Damascus from July

This episode features Aveen Karim, Assistant Foreign Editor; and Kamal Tabikha, Cairo Correspondent.

