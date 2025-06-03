An Israeli Black Hawk helicopter flies near the border with Gaza on Monday. Reuters
Three Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza in army's biggest loss of life since ceasefire collapse

Troops were hit by roadside explosive device, initial military probe finds

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

June 03, 2025

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Three Israeli soldiers have been killed in northern Gaza, the military said on Tuesday, in the army's biggest loss of life since Israel collapsed a ceasefire deal with Hamas in March.

Another two soldiers were injured when the group’s vehicle hit a roadside explosive device in the Jabalia area on Monday, according to an initial probe. The military found around 20 similar devices along the route, Israeli media reported.

The dead were named as Lior Steinberg, 20, Ofek Barhana, 20, and Omer Van Gelder, 22. The death toll of Israeli personnel in the Gaza war now stands at 423. At least 54,249 Palestinians have been killed and 123,492 wounded since the war began in October 2023.

The deaths of the soldiers highlight challenges the Israeli army faces in its campaign in the strip. Despite significantly weakening Hamas and other armed Palestinian factions in Gaza, Israeli troops continue to encounter deadly resistance.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement, sending “condolences from the depths of our hearts to the families of our fighters”.

There were widespread reports in Hebrew media in May that the Israeli army estimated Hamas to have around 40,000 fighters, roughly the same number as before the war broke out.

Israeli outlet Haaretz reported that the group still possesses thousands of short-range rockets, which continuously rained down on southern Israeli communities for months at the beginning of the war.

Haaretz also said a significant tunnel network remained in Gaza, which has been used to great effect by militants to hide hostages and move around the battlefield.

IsraelGazaPalestine

