US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation begins work amid global opposition

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it started distributing aid in Gaza after nearly three months of a total blockade by Israel on Gaza that has resulted in severe hunger and malnutrition.

The foundation said its new "distribution hubs" opened on Monday, with parcels of much-needed assistance being delivered through the Karam Abu Salem border crossing in southern Gaza. It said 170 lorries with food, medicine and medical supplies crossed into the Gaza Strip but did not specify who received it, nor on what basis recipients were chosen.

The organisation has not responded to The National's requests for more details about its operations.

“More trucks with aid will be delivered tomorrow, with the flow of aid increasing each day,” a group statement read.

Gaza requires at least 600 lorries of aid per day, the UN estimates.

The foundation was reportedly created to prevent aid from falling into the hands of Hamas, as Israel wages war to destroy the Palestinian militant group. However, critics say that as Hamas was the de facto authority in Gaza before the war began in October 2023, thousands of civilian employees of its administration are now being deprived of aid.

Gaza's health authorities said dozens of children have died as a result of malnutrition since the Israeli blockade was imposed on March 2. The UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) estimates half a million people in Gaza are facing starvation.

Aid groups have boycotted the foundation's plans, which they say violate international humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

The foundation's chief executive Jake Wood resigned on Sunday, citing those same reasons. In a statement, Mr Wood said it had become clear the plan could not be carried out while "strictly adhering" to the humanitarian principles.

The foundation's plan to hand over aid at distribution centres puts civilians in a position where they must travel in high-risk areas to receive assistance, the UN and other NGOs have said.

The mechanism also encourages people's displacement as besieged Palestinians would want to live closer to where aid is available.

Speaking to The National, the UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said the foundation was attempting to replace a system that has been in place and been continuously improved since 1945.

"I cannot speak about an entity that nobody knows anything about but with all the rules, regulations, vetting, clearing and security systems that the UN has put in place, I would be curious about how another entity born the day before yesterday can carry out business," UNRWA spokeswoman Tamara Al Rifai said.

