Head of US-Israeli aid agency for Gaza resigns over lack of 'humanitarian principles'

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/live-israel-gaza-war/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The head of a US-backed private humanitarian organisation that is tasked with distributing aid in Gaza using an Israeli-initiated plan resigned on Sunday. In a statement by the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/why-us-israeli-humanitarian-foundation-for-gaza-is-flawed/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/17/why-us-israeli-humanitarian-foundation-for-gaza-is-flawed/">Gaza Humanitarian Foundation</a> (GHF), executive director Jake Wood explained that he felt compelled to leave after determining the organisation could not fulfil its mission. The former US Marine explained that he resigned because the organisation could not adhere “to the humanitarian principles of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/24/gaza-aid-looters-are-desperate-and-hungry-unrwa-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/05/24/gaza-aid-looters-are-desperate-and-hungry-unrwa-says/">humanity</a>, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon”. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, created in February, has been highly criticised by the UN, whose officials have said the foundation's aid distribution plans would only foment forced relocation of Palestinians and more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/25/israel-has-authorised-only-a-teaspoon-of-aid-into-gaza-says-un-chief/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/25/israel-has-authorised-only-a-teaspoon-of-aid-into-gaza-says-un-chief/">violence</a>. That plan, which had been set to begin by the end of May, was initiated by Israel and involves private companies – instead of the UN and aid groups who have handled Palestinian aid for decades – taking aid into Gaza to a limited number of so-called secure distribution sites, which Israel said would be in Gaza's south. Mr Wood, earlier this month, wrote a letter to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/26/israeli-air-strike-on-gaza-school-kills-at-least-13/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/26/israeli-air-strike-on-gaza-school-kills-at-least-13/">Israel</a>, saying the foundation would not share any personally identifiable information of aid recipients with Israel. He also asked Israel to enable the flow of enough aid “using existing modalities” until the foundation's infrastructure is fully operational. The foundation, which has been based in Geneva since February, has pledged to distribute about 300 million meals in its first 90 days of operation. Gaza's population of about 2.3 million is at a critical risk of famine, and one in five Gazans are reported to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/gazas-entire-population-at-critical-risk-of-famine-global-hunger-monitor-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/gazas-entire-population-at-critical-risk-of-famine-global-hunger-monitor-says/">facing starvation</a> after Israel stopped the entry of aid since March 2. The blockade, which Israel says it imposed to prevent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> from stealing supplies, has resulted in infant deaths from malnutrition, caused bakeries to shut down due to lack of fuel and flour, and left hospitals without enough medicine. Following widespread rejection of the US-Israeli plan by the UN, the UK, MSF, the Norwegian Refugee Council and others, US Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/rubio-open-to-other-gaza-aid-distribution-plans/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/15/rubio-open-to-other-gaza-aid-distribution-plans/">Marco Rubio</a> said he was “open” to an alternative, as long as the aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas. Israel and the US have frequently blamed looting by Hamas when justifying the delays in getting food into Gaza. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/03/02/cindy-mccain-appointed-new-chief-for-un-world-food-programme/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/03/02/cindy-mccain-appointed-new-chief-for-un-world-food-programme/">Cindy McCain,</a> the head of the UN World Food Programme, on Sunday denied claims that Hamas is looting food lorries. Speaking to CBS News, Ms McCain was asked if she had seen any evidence that Hamas is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/25/boy-4-dies-of-starvation-in-gaza-as-humanitarian-crisis-deepens/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/25/boy-4-dies-of-starvation-in-gaza-as-humanitarian-crisis-deepens/">stealing</a> the small amounts of food that Israel is now allowing into Gaza after more than two months of a total blockade. “No, not at all. Not, in this round,” Ms McCain said. “These people (Gazans) are desperate. They see a World Food Programme lorry coming in and they run for it. This doesn't have anything to do with Hamas or any kind of organised crime or anything. This has simply to do with the fact these people are starving to death.”