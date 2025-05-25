Eight million Syrians were wanted by Assad regime for 'political reasons', new authorities say

About a third of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syria</a>'s population was wanted by the country's intelligence and security apparatus for “political reasons” under former president <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bashar-al-assad/">Bashar Al Assad</a>, an interior ministry spokesman for the new government has said. Noureddine Al Baba was speaking at a press conference in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/damascus/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/damascus/">Damascus</a> on Saturday at which he announced a restructuring of the interior ministry that includes renewed efforts to fight cross-border drug and people smuggling. Mr Al Baba said “the number of people wanted by the former regime for political reasons exceeds eight million”. After <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/25/long-road-to-syrias-stabilisation-after-sanctions-lifted/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/25/long-road-to-syrias-stabilisation-after-sanctions-lifted/">Syria</a>'s civil war broke out in 2011, millions of Syrians found themselves caught in the dragnet of the security services, facing prosecution, abuse or rights violations. Many were accused of taking part in or promoting demonstrations, “undermining the prestige of the state”, communicating with foreign parties or financing and supporting “terrorism”. Hundreds of thousands were thrown into prison, where many faced torture and tens of thousands are still missing. A coalition of rebels toppled Mr Al Assad in December after five decades of his family's rule. Mr Al Baba on Saturday said the restructuring of the interior ministry included a number of new departments aimed at creating “a modern civil security institution that adopts transparency and respects international human rights standards”. They include a complaints department and a border security body in charge of Syria's land and sea frontiers that will be tasked with “combating illegal activities, particularly drug and human smuggling networks”. The reforms will “strengthen the role of the anti-drug department and further develop its importance within Syria and abroad”, Mr Al Baba said. Syria has been a major exporter of the illicit stimulant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/captagon/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/captagon/">Captagon</a>, with millions of pills produced under the Assad regime and shipped to neighbouring countries. With foreign missions reopening in Syria following Mr Al Assad's ouster, another department in the reformed ministry will handle security for government facilities and embassies, Mr Al Baba added. A tourism police department will be tasked with securing tourist sites and visitors. Syria is home to important archaeological and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unesco/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/unesco/">Unesco</a> World Heritage sites including the ancient city of Palmyra. Since taking power, the new government under President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/syrias-leader-al-shara-was-a-quiet-boy-who-enjoyed-football-says-childhood-barber/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/01/syrias-leader-al-shara-was-a-quiet-boy-who-enjoyed-football-says-childhood-barber/">Ahmad Al Shara</a> has been seeking to revitalise crumbling public administration. The latest move comes as Damascus aims to improve ties with western powers that have or are considering lifting sanctions, including the US. Washington formalised a decision to remove sanctions on Friday after it was announced by US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump/">Donald Trump</a> on a Gulf tour this month during which he briefly met Mr Al Shara. The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Saturday welcomed Washington's move, calling it “a positive step in the right direction to reduce humanitarian and economic struggles in the country”.