Israeli PM names new security chief in defiance of attorney general

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his pick for the next head of the Shin Bet domestic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/israels-security-chief-ronen-bar-resigns-amid-court-battle-over-sacking-by-netanyahu/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/29/israels-security-chief-ronen-bar-resigns-amid-court-battle-over-sacking-by-netanyahu/">security agency</a>, defying the country's attorney general's legal guidance. "Prime Minister Netanyahu announced this evening his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/15/netanyahu-shin-bet-relations-hit-new-low-after-arrest-of-agency-official/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/15/netanyahu-shin-bet-relations-hit-new-low-after-arrest-of-agency-official/">Shin Bet</a>," a statement from his office said. The decision is the latest development in a long-running controversy surrounding the role, which has led to mass protests against the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/09/israels-top-court-blocks-netanyahus-attempt-to-fire-internal-security-chief/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/09/israels-top-court-blocks-netanyahus-attempt-to-fire-internal-security-chief/">dismissal</a> of Ronen Bar, as well as against attempts by Mr Netanyahu's government to expand the power of elected officials to appoint judges. The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled the government's decision to fire Mr Bar was "improper and unlawful". Mr Netanyahu's move to appoint Maj Gen Zini directly defied Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who had said that, given the court ruling, Mr Netanyahu "must refrain from any action related to the appointment of a new head of the Shin Bet". After Thursday's announcement, the attorney general released a statement saying that the Prime Minister was acting "contrary to legal guidance". "There is serious concern that he acted while in a conflict of interest, and the appointment process is flawed," the statement said. Maj Gen Zini, 51, the son of immigrants from France and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, has held "many" operational and command positions in the Israeli military, Thursday's statement said, including in some elite units and combat brigades. The announcement comes after more than two months of political and legal wrangling over who should lead the powerful agency. Mr Bar announced last month that he would step down in mid-June amid the fight over Mr Netanyahu’s effort to dismiss him. On Thursday night, several large protests in Tel Aviv calling for an end to the Gaza war and the release of hostages spontaneously shifted to demonstrations against Maj Gen Zini’s appointment.