An Iranian newspaper with a cover photo of US President Donald Trump and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Tehran. Reuters
Trump says US offered Iran a new deal proposal

US president says that Tehran, which held four rounds of talks with Washington, needs to 'move quickly'

The National

May 16, 2025