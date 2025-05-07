Palestinians collect belongings from a school used as a shelter by displaced residents that was hit twice by Israeli army strikes on Tuesday, killing more than 25 people, in Bureij, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians collect belongings from a school used as a shelter by displaced residents that was hit twice by Israeli army strikes on Tuesday, killing more than 25 people, in Bureij, central Gaza StripShow more

News

MENA

US proposes 21-day Gaza truce, release of six hostages and resumption of humanitarian aid

Israeli and Hamas negotiators expected in Egypt on Thursday to discuss proposal with mediators

Hamza Hendawi
Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

May 07, 2025