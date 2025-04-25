Lebanon summons Iranian ambassador over Hezbollah disarmament comments

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador after he described plans to disarm Tehran-backed militant group Hezbollah as “a clear conspiracy”.

Ambassador Mojtaba Amani was told not to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs at the meeting on Thursday, as Beirut seeks to bring all weapons in the country under state control.

Ministry Secretary General Hani Chmeitli met Mr Amani and emphasised “the necessity of adhering to the diplomatic principles outlined in international agreements concerning the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, foremost among them the Vienna Convention”, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

This incident marks a rare public rebuke of Iran by Lebanese officials, highlighting the shifting dynamics within Lebanese politics.

The election of President Joseph Aoun and appointment of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in January ended more than two years of political impasse, raising hopes that the country can finally tackle its financial and political crises. A new government was formed in February.

Previously, Tehran had held sway over Lebanese affairs for years.

Lebanon's government is facing mounting international pressure to disarm Hezbollah and place all weapons under state authority. The group, once a dominant force in Lebanese politics and security, has been weakened by its war with Israel.

This month, Mr Aoun said “the decision has been taken” to grant the state exclusive control over weapons in the country − a goal he said would be pursued through dialogue, not force.

On April 19, Mr Amani posted on X that “the disarmament project is a clear conspiracy”.

“We in the Islamic Republic of Iran are aware of the danger of this conspiracy … we warn others not to fall into the trap of enemies,” wrote the Iranian ambassador.

In an interview with local broadcaster Al Jadeed on Wednesday, Mr Amani acknowledged that he was being summoned by the Foreign Ministry over the post. He said he missed the initial appointment, prompting a second summons on Thursday.

Earlier this month, following a visit to Lebanon, US deputy special envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said that Hezbollah and other armed groups should be disarmed “as soon as possible”, and that Lebanese troops were expected to do the job.

