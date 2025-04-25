The biggest US–Saudi Arabia arms deals explained

The US is poised to offer Saudi Arabia an arms package worth well over $100 billion, sources told Reuters, saying the proposal was being lined up for announcement during President Donald Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/24/donald-trump-gulf-visit-middle-east/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/04/24/donald-trump-gulf-visit-middle-east/">visit to the kingdom</a> in May. Here is a look at the US’s biggest arms deals with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states in the past 15 years: In May 2017, during President Donald Trump’s first official overseas visit to Riyadh, the US and Saudi Arabia announced a sweeping arms agreement valued at $110 billion immediately, with a projected total of up to $350 billion over the following decade. It was hailed as one of the largest arms deals in US history and formed the centrepiece of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/all-eyes-on-trade-and-peace-prospects-when-donald-trump-visits-gulf/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/24/all-eyes-on-trade-and-peace-prospects-when-donald-trump-visits-gulf/">renewed strategic co-operation</a> between Washington and Riyadh. The package included a wide array of advanced military hardware and defence systems, such as: The deal also encompassed significant upgrades to communications, cybersecurity infrastructure, and command-and-control systems to improve interoperability with US forces. The agreement aimed to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s defensive capabilities against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/20/as-trump-nears-100-days-in-office-a-breakthrough-with-iran-is-paramount/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2025/04/20/as-trump-nears-100-days-in-office-a-breakthrough-with-iran-is-paramount/">regional threats</a>, while also providing a major boost to American defence manufacturers. However, many of the deals were based on preliminary letters of intent rather than finalised contracts, and remained subject to congressional approval and export control reviews. The US is preparing a major arms package for Saudi Arabia, expected to be unveiled during President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the kingdom in May. He is also due to visit the UAE and Qatar. According to US officials cited by Reuters, the proposed deal is estimated to exceed $100 billion, positioning it as one of the largest military agreements of the current administration and a continuation of the deep defence ties between the two nations. The package is expected to include a range of advanced military systems, likely to feature: This prospective deal is viewed as both a revival and an expansion of the 2017 strategic framework. In December 2011, under the Barack Obama administration, the US finalised a landmark arms deal with Saudi Arabia valued at $29.4 billion. The agreement was one of the most significant bilateral defence sales of the time and was formally confirmed by the US Department of Defence. The 2011 F-15SA deal included: Deliveries began in the mid-2010s and had a visible impact on Saudi Arabia’s military operations. The deal also strengthened Saudi Arabia’s position in its broader strategic goals, helping to ensure sustained air superiority and reinforcing the US–Saudi defence partnership in an increasingly volatile region. In November 2020, the US State Department approved a major arms deal with the UAE valued at $23.37 billion, one of the largest in the region’s history. Finalised in January 2021 but not yet fully delivered, the package included 50 <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/12/15/us-ready-to-sell-f-35-jets-to-uae-blinken-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2021/12/15/us-ready-to-sell-f-35-jets-to-uae-blinken-says/">F-35A </a>Joint Strike Fighters worth $10.4 billion, 18 MQ-9B Reaper drones at nearly $3 billion, and a $10 billion supply of advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions. In June 2017, the US signed a $12 billion arms deal with Qatar, aimed at strengthening bilateral defence relations. The deal, announced by the Department of Defence and supported by the DSCA, provided 36 F-15QA (Qatar Advanced) fighter jets, along with a full package of training, logistics and maintenance support. Kuwait also finalised a major arms agreement with the US in 2018, following DSCA approval in 2016. Valued at $10.1 billion, the deal included 28 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet jets alongside associated weapons systems, training, and logistical support. It was part of Kuwait’s broader effort to modernise its air force.