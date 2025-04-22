Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior Islamic Group official

An Israeli drone attack near the Lebanese town of Damour killed a military leader of the Islamic Group, a senior Lebanese security official said on Tuesday.

Hussein Atoui was fired on while driving his car in Baaouerta, about 20 kilometres south of Beirut, the official told The National.

The Islamic Group later confirmed Mr Atoui's death, saying he was a university professor who had been driving to his work in Beirut.

The Islamic Group is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon. It has a military wing as well as a political party, with one seat in the Lebanese parliament.

The drone strike in Baaouerta is a rare Israeli attack outside south Lebanon since a ceasefire was agreed with Hezbollah in November. The capital Beirut has been attacked twice.

While the majority of Israeli attacks before and after the ceasefire have been on alleged Hezbollah members and positions, other groups such as the Islamic Group have been targeted.

After years of relative inactivity, the Islamic Group launched rockets at Israel in 2023 in co-ordination with other Lebanon-based groups. They were part of cross-border fire initiated by Hezbollah after the start of Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Islamic Group is closely linked to both Hamas and Hezbollah.

The cross-border exchanges escalated significantly last year as Israel stepped up its bombardment and sent troops across the border in September.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel continues to bomb south Lebanon on a daily basis and its soldiers remain in five positions inside Lebanese territory.

