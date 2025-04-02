Israel bombs Beirut, and Trump to visit Gulf countries

Israel said it bombed the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday. US President Donald Trump expects the first overseas trip of his second term in office to include visits to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. The US says Syria’s new government is a step in the right direction, but it might not be enough for sanctions to be lifted.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel strikes Beirut for second time since ceasefire, killing four

Trump says he expects to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar on first overseas trip

Twelve civilians killed in apparent sectarian violence in Syria, says monitor

This episode features senior US correspondents Jihan Abdalla and Willy Lowry, and Jamie Prentis, reporting from Beirut.

