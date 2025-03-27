Rawa Majid, left, and, right, the scene of a powerful bomb explosion in Sweden aimed at a member of his Foxtrot Network. Reuters
Kurdish 'Foxtrot' gangster flees Turkey to avoid extradition to Sweden

Rawa Majid had been living in Turkey in a bid to avoid facing drugs charges in Sweden

Tariq Tahir
London

March 27, 2025