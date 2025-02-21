Sweden has for years been plagued by shootings and explosions linked to its criminal underworld. Reuters
Sweden charges ‘crime boss’ accused of running Iran-linked Foxtrot gang

Suspect extradited from Serbia to face drugs and weapons charges

Tim Stickings
February 21, 2025