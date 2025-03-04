UK security minister Dan Jarvis has announced that Iran's state, its security services and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are to be placed on the enhanced tier of an upcoming registration scheme designed to protect against covert foreign influence. Victor Besa/The National
UK to place Iran on top level of new foreign influence register

British government announces ‘criminal proxies’ operating for Tehran regime can be jailed under foreign influence legislation

Thomas Harding
March 04, 2025