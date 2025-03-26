US intelligence says Iran not building nuclear bomb as Tehran reveals new underground base

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, right, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force, and Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, tour a recently completed underground missile base. Photo: IRGC

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, right, commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps aerospace force, and Maj Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, tour a recently complete Show more