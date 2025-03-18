US President Donald Trump and Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. AP
Trump going after new Iran deal as alternative to direct strikes

Experts say Iran is unlikely to concede to US demands despite its regional influence being significantly weakened

Lemma Shehadi
March 18, 2025