Sudan's army retakes presidential palace after fierce battle

The Sudanese army has seized control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan TV reported on Friday.

It was taken by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nearly two years ago when the civil war erupted. But unverified videos circulated on social media showed men in army uniforms praying and cheering near the palace's main entrance.

Fighting has been taking place around the palace amid a major offensive by the army to retake areas of greater Khartoum that were lost to RSF in the early stages of the war, which broke out in April 2023.

"Our forces completely destroyed the enemy's fighters and equipment, and seized large quantities of equipment and weapons," army spokesman Nabil Abdallah said in a statement broadcast on state television.

Mr Abdallah vowed the army would "continue to progress on all fronts until victory is complete and every inch of our country is purged of the militia and its supporters".

Sudan’s Information Minister, Khaled Al Aiser, said the military had retaken the palace in a post on X.

“Today the flag is raised, the palace is back and the journey continues until victory is complete,” he wrote.

The area surrounding the palace in central Khartoum has witnessed intense fighting in the past few months as the army advanced through the city.

The conflict has pitted army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan against his former deputy and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. It has left tens of thousands dead and uprooted more than 12 million people, according to UN figures, with many living in makeshift camps. In greater Khartoum alone, at least 3.5 million people, more than half of the prewar population, have fled their homes.

The conflict has split the country in two, with the army controlling the north and east while the RSF holds sway over much of the West and south.

