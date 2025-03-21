Protesters chant slogans during a protest march in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested in Istanbul on Thursday. Getty
Protesters chant slogans during a protest march in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who was arrested in Istanbul on Thursday. Getty

News

MENA

Erdogan warns against protest as thousands take to streets over Istanbul mayor's detention

Turkey's President warns against 'street terror'

The National

March 21, 2025