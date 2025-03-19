Supporters and municipality workers hold a rally in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu following his detention over a corruption probe outside Sisli municipality headquaters in Istanbul, on Wednesday. AFP
Supporters and municipality workers hold a rally in support of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu following his detention over a corruption probe outside Sisli municipality headquaters in Istanbul, on WednShow more

Business

Markets

Arrest of Erdogan rival shakes Turkish stocks while lira slumps and bond yields rise

The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell almost 7% at open, triggering an automatic halt in trading

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

March 19, 2025