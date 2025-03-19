Arrest of Erdogan rival shakes Turkish stocks while lira slumps and bond yields rise

Stocks in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey </a>sank on Wednesday, its currency slumped while the yield on government bonds spiked as investors fled markets after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/03/19/the-rise-and-possible-fall-of-istanbuls-superstar-mayor-ekrem-imamoglu/" target="_blank">political temperatures rose</a> with the arrest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's leading rival. The Borsa Istanbul 100 Index fell almost 7 per cent at opening, which triggered a halt in trading under the bourse’s circuit-breaker rules. Stocks resumed trading 4.6 per cent down when the bourse reopened and were trading 5.85 per cent lower at 1.28pm UAE time. Of the 100 members of the benchmark gauge, 97 declined and only three managed to climb into green. Banks were the biggest losers, with Yapı Kredi slumping 10 per cent and AKBank slipping 9.9 per cent. Sovereign 10-year bonds dropped, sending yields 175 basis points higher to 29.94 per cent. The lira tumbled beyond 5 per cent against the US dollar as the declines were the worst in the world among respective asset classes, according to Bloomberg data. Turkish assets took a bruising after Istanbul Mayor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/03/19/the-rise-and-possible-fall-of-istanbuls-superstar-mayor-ekrem-imamoglu/" target="_blank">Ekrem Imamoglu</a> was arrested on Wednesday as part of a corruption investigation, according to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkish</a> media reports. Local news outlets reported that a large group of security officers surrounded Mr Imamoglu’s home to take him into custody. Early on Wednesday morning, Mr Imamoglu’s media adviser Murat Ongun said in a post on X that he was being detained. Mr Imamoglu said on X that hundreds of police were in front of his house but he would not give up and would continue resisting pressure. Turkish authorities have also ordered the arrest of about 100 other suspects, including journalists and business people, as part of the same corruption investigation. Mr Imamoglu was likely to be nominated as his party's candidate this week for Turkey's next elections. His arrest came a day after his university diploma was annulled, disqualifying him from running for the presidency. According to Turkey's election laws, a candidate must have a university degree to run for president. The graduations and degrees of Mr Imamoglu and 27 others were declared void because of an “obvious error”, Istanbul University announced at the time. “Turkish assets are under strong selling pressure,” Bloomberg quoted Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets, as saying. “To some investors, it’s also a reminder that President Erdogan intends to tighten his grip on power even more by attempting to prevent his biggest political rival from running in presidential elections due in 2028, although early polls can’t be excluded.” The cross-asset sell-off in Turkey on Wednesday morning was also reflected in forward markets, with the overnight offshore rates jumping more than 10 percentage points to 48 per cent, signalling investors unwinding their lira positions. <i>More to follow …</i>