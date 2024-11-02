People at the Tahtakale Bazaar in Istanbul. Turkey's central bank remains optimistic on its inflation targets in the longer term, projecting 38 per cent by the end of the year and 14 per cent in 2025, before falling further to 9 per cent by the end of 2026. EPA
People at the Tahtakale Bazaar in Istanbul. Turkey's central bank remains optimistic on its inflation targets in the longer term, projecting 38 per cent by the end of the year and 14 per cent in 2025,Show more

Business

Economy

Turkey gets second S&P credit rating upgrade this year as government actions stabilise economy

Central bank's conservative monetary stance has helped steady the lira and bring down inflation

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

November 02, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week