Shoppers in Istanbul. Turkey's central bank said that inflation hit 69.8 per cent in April, but expects it to gradually decrease through the end of 2025. Reuters
Shoppers in Istanbul. Turkey's central bank said that inflation hit 69.8 per cent in April, but expects it to gradually decrease through the end of 2025. Reuters

Business

Economy

Turkey wins first ratings upgrade from Moody's in a decade on improved governance

The credibility and effectiveness of the country's monetary policies have risen, reducing the risk of future inflation shocks

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

20 July, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week