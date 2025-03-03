One killed in stabbing attack in Haifa

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least one person was killed and four injured in a stabbing attack in Haifa on Monday, Israel's ambulance service said.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said a 70-year-old man had been killed and three of those injured were in serious condition. A woman, also 70, was said to be in a moderate condition.

Israeli police said the attack took place at a bus station, that the assailant had been killed and the site sealed off to the public.

The police said the attacker was an Israeli Druze who returned last week from abroad, adding that he got off a bus at the station and stabbed a number of people before he was shot dead by a security guard and a civilian at the site.

Hamas on Monday described the attack as “heroic”, saying it was a response to crimes of the Israeli occupation and confirms the resistance will continue until it is eliminated.

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas came to end on Saturday, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the following day the entry of aid supplies into the enclave was being suspended after a dispute with the Palestinian militant group over extending the truce, a move that was met by international condemnation.

Last week, a vehicle rammed into pedestrians at the Karkur junction south of Haifa in what police described as a “suspected terror attack”, leaving at least 10 people wounded, medics said. A suspect was arrested.

Tension has been high in recent weeks as the Israeli military carries out a sustained offensive in the north of the occupied West Bank, sending tanks into the territory for the first time in 20 years.

Called “Iron Wall” by the Israeli military, the operation was launched only days after the ceasefire took effect in Gaza, and spanned several refugee camps near the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas.

Military operations are commonplace in the Jenin camp, which the UN estimates had a population of about 24,000 before the offensive began.

In southern Gaza, two Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in central Rafah on Monday, the official Wafa news agency reported. The agency also said a helicopter fired two rockets in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, also in the south, injuring three people.

