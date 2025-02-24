A pupil stands in line during the first day of classes at a school in Gaza city on Sunday. AFP
A pupil stands in line during the first day of classes at a school in Gaza city on Sunday. AFP

News

MENA

Gaza pupils defy destruction as they trickle back to school

Classes resuming on a limited basis after most schools were razed, damaged or turned into shelters

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

February 24, 2025