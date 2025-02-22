A members of the Syrian Kurdish internal security forces walks past women and children queueing at Al Hol camp in north-east Syria. AFP
US aid cuts raise security risk at ISIS holding camps in Syria

Authorities and residents at Al Hol camp say suspension of services could lead to protests and chaos

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Al Hol, Syria

February 22, 2025