Jerusalem Armenians say they are 'willing to go to the end' to stop massive financial penalties against their community. Thomas Helm / The National
Jerusalem Armenians say they are 'willing to go to the end' to stop massive financial penalties against their community. Thomas Helm / The National

News

MENA

Jerusalem Christians launch ‘existential’ campaign to delay crippling Israeli taxes

1,600-year-old Armenian Patriarchate implores Israel to freeze ‘legally dubious’ push by authorities to confiscate property

Thomas Helm
Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

February 19, 2025