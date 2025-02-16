Damaged homes that were then looted in Maarat Al Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria. AP
Damaged homes that were then looted in Maarat Al Numan, on the outskirts of Idlib, Syria. AP

News

MENA

Air strike kills Al Qaeda-linked militant as Syria's new leader tours north

Militants who helped Ahmad Al Shara reach power are now an obstacle to his acceptance in the West

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

February 16, 2025