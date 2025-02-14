Palestinian women carry food near a donation point provided by a charity group in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in 2023. AFP
Palestinian women carry food near a donation point provided by a charity group in the southern Gaza city of Rafah in 2023. AFP

News

MENA

‘Between survival and devastation’: UN official recounts harrowing tales of Gaza’s women

Pregnant women face risk of miscarriage during arduous treks home on foot after displacement

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

February 14, 2025