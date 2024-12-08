Syrians and others celebrate at the Masnaa border crossing with Lebanon after the rebels announced they had ousted President Bashar Al Assad. Reuters
Syrians and others celebrate at the Masnaa border crossing with Lebanon after the rebels announced they had ousted President Bashar Al Assad. Reuters

News

MENA

'I am not a refugee any more': Syrians in exile rejoice at prospect of end to decade-long displacement

Refugees speak of hope for a free, secular Syria in the post-Assad era

Anjana Sankar
Anjana Sankar

December 08, 2024