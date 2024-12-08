Palestinian women grieve for victims of an Israeli strike on Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza on Sunday. AP
Hamas starts hostage headcount ahead of possible swap for Palestinians jailed in Israel

Fatah rejects 'divisive' proposals for committee of Palestinian technocrats to run postwar Gaza

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

December 08, 2024